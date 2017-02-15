2017 NFL Combine participants announced

Sep 24, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) in game action against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Texas A&M won 45-24. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman)

INDIANAPOLIS - The names are in and The Ohio State University will be well-represented.

The list of participants for the 2017 NFL Combine has been released and eight Buckeyes will be in attendance.

The Cleveland Browns will also be in attendance to scout potentials for their first overall pick. With the No. 1 pick of the draft, many analysts expect the Browns to select Myles Garrett, a defensive end out of Texas A&M.

Mentor native and University of North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky is also listed as a participant.

Cleveland also has the 12th overall pick of the draft.

Click here for the full list of Combine participants.

(© 2017 WKYC)