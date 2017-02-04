Akron bred, Canton bound! Former Zips standout Jason Taylor selected to Pro Football Hall of

Former Akron Zips standout defensive end Jason Taylor was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night. (Photo: Marc Serota, Custom)

Former University of Akron star defensive end Jason Taylor has reached the pinnacle of individual success on the gridiron.

On Saturday night, Taylor got the call of a lifetime and has been selected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Taylor will be part of the 2017 class, which includes kicker Morten Andersen, running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis, safety Kenny Easley, quarterback Kurt Warner and Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones. The seven men will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, August 5.

Taylor spent 15 seasons in the National Football League, including 13 with the Miami Dolphins, who selected him in third round of the 1997 NFL Draft. Also, Taylor played for Washington (2008) and the New York Jets (2010).

Over 233 career games, Taylor registered 139.5 sacks, collected three safeties and returned three of his eight interceptions for touchdowns.

Taylor registered double-digit sack totals in six seasons (2000, 2002-2003, 2005-2007), including a career-high and NFL-best 18.5 in 2002 and matched a league record with 29 fumbles recovered. Taylor returned six of those recoveries for touchdowns, which is the most in NFL history.

Taylor was selected to play in the Pro Bowl six times, was a first-team All Pro on three occasions, was the 2006 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Taylor is the third member of the 1997 NFL Draft class to earn enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Offensive linemen Walter Jones and Orlando Pace earned their inductions in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

Pace (No. 1 overall/St. Louis Rams) and Jones (No. 6/Seattle Seahawks) were first-round selections.

Taylor will be the first player from The University of Akron to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and is the sixth athlete/coach from a Mid-American Conference school to earn induction, along with Paul Brown and Weeb Ewbank (Miami of Ohio), Jack Lambert (Kent State University), George Allen (Eastern Michigan) and Emlen Tunnel (Toledo).

