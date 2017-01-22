Atlanta Falcons dominate Green Bay Packers to win NFC Championship

Quarterback Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons dominated Green Bay Packers on the way to the NFC Championship and Super Bowl LI appearance. (Photo: Jason Getz, Custom)

For only the second time in the history of their franchise, the Atlanta Falcons are Super Bowl bound!

The No. 2 seed in the National Football Conference, the Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers, 44-21, in what was the final NFL game in the Georgia Dome, as Atlanta will move across the street and into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium next season.

The Falcons jumped out to a 7-0 lead when wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, Sr. caught a two-yard pass from quarterback Matt Ryan on the opening drive of the game, and they never looked back.

Atlanta scored three more points in the first quarter when kicker Matt Bryant converted a 28-yard field goal attempt.

In the second quarter, Ryan called his own number and capped off a nine-play, 80-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown run. Then, Ryan completed a five-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Julio Jones nearly the end of the first half.

Ryan fired the pass to the right sideline and Jones hauled in a throw with his right foot still on the ground. Jones dragged his second foot along the ground before falling out of bounds. An official review of the play showed Jones got down both feet in bounds for the touchdown.

In the second half, Ryan completed a four-yard touchdown pass to running back Devonta Freeman, and second-year rusher Tevin Coleman ran for a three-yard score.

Overall, Ryan completed 27 of his 38 throws for 392 yards with four touchdowns against no interceptions, and was not sacked by Green Bay’s aggressive defense. Additionally, Ryan rushed for 23 yards and one touchdown in the lopsided win over the upstart Packers.

Jones was on the receiving end of nine of Ryan’s passes, and turned those receptions into 180 yards with two touchdowns, including a 73-yard score where he ran a simple drag route across the middle of the field, fought through defensive hold, secured the catch and broke free down the right sideline for a touchdown.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 27 of his 45 attempts for 287 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

The Falcons will get the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, February 5.

