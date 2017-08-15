20 Cleveland Browns-related names for your fantasy football team

(Photo: Icon Sports Wire)

It's just about that time.

If you're a fantasy football fanatic, you've likely started scouting players for draft day. But have you thought about your team name this year?

If you're a Dawg Pound diehard, consider these 20 team names to show off your Cleveland Browns loyalty.

DeShon of the Dead I Would Walk 500 Myles Myles High Club Njoku 'Bout It Drango Unchained Jabrill Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band 100 Meder Dash Red Hot Jabrilli Peppers Joen't Be Haden Kizer Permanente The Crow's Nest Duke Johnson of Hazard Kizer Roll With Hot Peppers Kevin Hogan's Heroes Hue Gotta Believe Oh My God They Killed Kenny Britt Myles To Go Before We Win Game of Bones Brown and Orange Is the New Black Brock You Like A Hurricane

