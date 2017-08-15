20 Cleveland Browns-related names for your fantasy football team

It's just about that time.
If you're a fantasy football fanatic, you've likely started scouting players for draft day. But have you thought about your team name this year?
If you're a Dawg Pound diehard, consider these 20 team names to show off your Cleveland Browns loyalty.
- DeShon of the Dead
- I Would Walk 500 Myles
- Myles High Club
- Njoku 'Bout It
- Drango Unchained
- Jabrill Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band
- 100 Meder Dash
- Red Hot Jabrilli Peppers
- Joen't Be Haden
- Kizer Permanente
- The Crow's Nest
- Duke Johnson of Hazard
- Kizer Roll With Hot Peppers
- Kevin Hogan's Heroes
- Hue Gotta Believe
- Oh My God They Killed Kenny Britt
- Myles To Go Before We Win
- Game of Bones
- Brown and Orange Is the New Black
- Brock You Like A Hurricane
