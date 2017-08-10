3 first half takeaways from the Cleveland Browns' preseason opener vs. the New Orleans Saints

Aug 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) runs from New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha (44) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, Ken Blaze)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns currently lead the New Orleans Saints 7-6 at halftime of their preseason opener. Here are three takeaways from the first half of Thursday night's game:

Quarterback battle: TBD

After being named the Browns' No. 1 quarterback earlier this week, Brock Osweiler did little to solidify his starting status. In a quarter-plus worth of action, the former Houston Texan was shaky at best, completing 6 of his 14 pass attempts for 42 yards.

In four series with Osweiler at quarterback, Cleveland converted just three first downs and failed to score a single point. Cody Kessler relieved the Browns' new starter midway through the second quarter and completed all three of his pass attempts for 14 yards on a 21-yard touchdown drive.

Heading into the second half -- and the remainder of the preseason -- Cleveland's quarterback competition appears to remain wide open.

First-round hits

On the bright side for the Browns, first-round picks Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers each saw extended playing time in the first half -- and looked good while doing so.

Getting the start at defensive end, Garrett recorded just one tackle -- for a loss -- but applied plenty of pressure to the quarterback while showcasing the skill set that led Cleveland to select him with the No. 1 overall pick in April.

Myles Garrett from a wide alignment. pic.twitter.com/aqWjvLyp63 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 11, 2017

Myles Garrett is pretty fast.... pic.twitter.com/q1celX391e — All22ChalkTalk (@All22ChalkTalk) August 11, 2017

Peppers, meanwhile, subbed in at strong safety with the first-team defense after Ibraheim Campbell suffered a concussion on the second play of the game. Peppers' most promising plays, however, came as a kick returner (27 yards) and punt returner (13 yards) where he showed the kind of burst that could make him a dangerous weapon for the Browns moving forward.

Angry Orchard

Although he began the week buried on the Browns depth chart, third-year defensive end Nate Orchard has looked impressive thus far, registering two tackles, 0.5 a sack and another QB hit.

If Orchard is going to make Cleveland's final roster, the former second-round pick is going to need to continue to continue to show that he can consistently get to the quarterback, as has throughout Thursday's first half.

