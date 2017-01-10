After surgery, Cleveland Browns CB Joe Haden has All-Pro goals for 2017

After undergoing double groin surgery, Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden has All-Pro goals for 2017. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The 2016 season was supposed to be a comeback year for Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden.

And in some ways, it was for the two-time Pro Bowler, who was selected as an alternate for the NFL’s annual all-star game again this year, but Haden was still hampered by injuries, which required offseason surgery.

Haden had double groin surgery this week and provided an update on his status following the procedure.

Groin surgery went Great! Rehab starts now!! First team all pro here I come!!! No excuses just RESULTS!! #HadenNation — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 10, 2017

Haden added another tweet about his intentions for the 2017 season.

I'm on a mission next season. This year I didn't live up 2 my expectation! Hate me or love me.... Ima make u respect my GAME. pic.twitter.com/ZKXE5C8nkD — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 10, 2017

An alternate for the 2017 Pro Bowl in the American Football Conference, Haden made the surgery announcement following Thursday’s practice ahead of their 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Christmas Eve.

“I don’t think I am going to be playing in Orlando,” Haden said of the Pro Bowl last month. “Either way, I am getting surgery right after the season, so I wouldn’t be able to play.

“I was excited about it. I just appreciated that fans, coaches, and everybody still respected how I was playing this year, even though it did not go nowhere near the way I expected it to being injured and just trying to fight through the season with the wins and losses and everything like that. But I thought it was pretty cool to be an alternate.”

Haden missed three games during the 2016 season because of groin injuries, but was still productive when in the starting lineup.

Haden registered 48 total tackles, including 37 solo stops and 11 assists, to go along with 11 passes defended and three interceptions, all three of which came in AFC North Division play against Joe Flacco, the one-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens.

Since being selected by the Browns with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Haden has made 377 total tackles, including 306 solo stops and 71 assists, with two sacks, 100 passes defended and 19 interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.