'Back to normal' after migraine, Cleveland Browns QB DeShone Kizer ready to get back to work

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer spent part of Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens dealing with a migraine, but after being cleared by medical personnel, was able to return to the field in the third quarter of play.

By the time the Browns went through their classroom work Monday breaking down film of the loss to the Ravens, Kizer felt “Good. Back to normal.”

“It is very unfortunate,” Kizer said. “That is one of my biggest fears, being a guy who does get chronic migraines. It was bound to happen sometime for me. I would rather earlier in the season where I can learn from it and create a better plan.”

According to Kizer, he typically experiences two migraine headaches a year, and sometimes, they can be as debilitating as a concussion if not addressed immediately.

“They are very similar,” Kizer said. “For me, it is just a feeling that you get. I have been getting them since I have been young, so I kind of understand that when one is getting ready to trigger, that it is time to go take your meds and try to get past those symptoms as fast as you can.

“Depends on how bad it is, but it can get to the point where you feel some numbness in your limbs or your face. You get an aura that continues to grow within your eyesight that doesn’t really allow you to see much, and then, the pain is pretty tough.”

Kizer went six of 11 with an interception before being pulled from the game because of the migraine, and in relief, reserve quarterback Kevin Hogan completed five of his 11 attempts for 118 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

After returning to the game on the second drive of the third quarter, Kizer completed nine of his final 20 throws, but had two interceptions. He finished his second NFL start 15 of 31 for 182 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions, as well as a lost fumble.

“It is nothing you can really control,” Kizer said. “You just try to keep yourself out of stressful positions and continue to have regular sleep habits and a good diet.

“There is not much that you can do for them other than trying to put something in your system after you get those signs.

“If you have all of your proper medicine, for me at least, typically the shortest amount of time is about 45 minutes to an hour.”

