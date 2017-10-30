Best version of Cleveland Browns meant no Kenny Britt against Minnesota Vikings

The best version of the Cleveland Browns meant wide receiver Kenny Britt was benched against the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium Sunday. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Kenny Britt to a four-year contract during the offseason to better an offense that was absent multiple playmakers in 2016.

In Sunday’s 33-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (6-2) at Twickenham Stadium in London, the Browns (0-8) felt they were better off with Britt out of the lineup, as coach Hue Jackson benched the nine-year professional just two weeks after sending him home from Houston following his breaking team curfew.

“I felt I was going to put the best version of our football out there this weekend, and that’s what I felt good about, so that’s what I did,” Jackson said.

According to Jackson, the decision was not related to any incident while the team was in London, even though Britt was quoted late in the week slamming the NFL International Series.

“I made a decision to start the other guys and play them,” Jackson said. “That’s what I wanted to do this week.

“I just knew that I was going to play some different people at X and try my hand that way this week, and that’s what I did.”

The 6-foot-3, 223-pound Britt joined the Browns after his only 1,000-yard showing in eight NFL seasons, one in which he caught 68 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns. However, Britt has proven to be a distraction, on and off the field.

Along with fellow receiver Corey Coleman, Britt was sent home from Houston for missing curfew ahead of a 33-17 loss to the Texans at NRG Stadium, and currently ranks seventh on the team in receptions. Britt has just 10 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown through the first eight games of the season.

“You play with the hand that’s dealt,” quarterback DeShone Kizer said. “For me, as a quarterback, it’s just doing whatever I can to prepare the guys who are on the active roster to be the guys that are going to make plays for us.

“And when it comes time to go out there on Sunday, make sure everyone around you is at the best they can possibly be and have the trust with the guys that you play with. Personnel things are completely out of my reach. It’s just about making sure that I can find the chemistry with the guys that are out there.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV