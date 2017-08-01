Veteran quarterback Brock Osweiler feels the Cleveland Browns have a detail-oriented coach in Hue Jackson. (Photo: Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- During training camp, players spend day and night meeting with coaches and breaking down copious amounts of practice and game tape, and all of that time is utilized trying to improve their individual skills for the good of the team.

And for that reason, Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler counts himself fortunate to be under the direction of coach Hue Jackson.

“Day 1, you’re knocking off some cobwebs, and that’s for every, single position,” Osweiler said. “We’re looking at footwork for tight ends, linemen and the run game. It might be hand placement or receivers at certain spots on a pass play.

“There’s nothing that Coach Jackson misses, and that’s what you want in your head coach. Coach Jackson is a phenomenal coach. He holds us all very accountable, and we’re having some great meetings right now cleaning up those mistakes.”

Although Jackson goes over film with his players, he does not have a scorecard of pluses and minuses that get shared with the team on a daily basis. But Osweiler knows that literally every step is being evaluated by the coaches.

“There are more cameras around this place than any other building probably in America right now,” Osweiler said. “Everything we do is filmed, and I know it’s evaluated. These coaches work extremely hard. The front office works extremely hard. I don’t think those guys sleep much in July and August, and it’s because they have a lot of guys they have to evaluate.”

While Osweiler said a daily report card is not handed out to players, he did admit that every player on the roster “knows when we did something wrong,” which he believes is a good thing because it allows everyone to improve.

“That’s what you want in a coach,” Osweiler said. “If you continually do the same thing wrong, you’re putting your offense in a bad position and your team in a bad position. We try to clean up all those little things. That’s part of being consistent.

“Mistakes are going to happen in football. That’s part of the game. The key is can you learn from it that day and make sure it never happens again and I think when coaches see that time and time again, that’s what coaches look for, regardless of the position.”

