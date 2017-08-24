WKYC
Brock Osweiler doesn't regret anything that's happened with Cleveland Browns

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 4:42 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

CLEVELAND -- A change in status or station can be jarring for anybody, especially in the National Football League.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler has been through both in the last five-plus months, and was passed up on the depth chart by rookie DeShone Kizer. But despite losing the starting job ahead of the third game of the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Saturday night, Osweiler has found peace in whatever the future holds.

“To be completely honest with you, I have absolutely no regret on anything,” Osweiler said.

“From the day I arrived in April, I was and am working extremely hard as far as mastering the playbooks, studying the playbook, getting to know my teammates and doing everything I could off the field. I had a great summer of preparation. I felt like I had a great training camp. I have absolutely no regrets towards anything I have done, and I have definitely left it all out there on the table.”

Osweiler was given the opportunity to start the team’s second preseason game, against the New York Giants, after leading the first-team offense onto the field during the first game against the New Orleans Saints, but the results were much the same.

Despite having a better completion percentage than in the first game against the Saints, Osweiler failed to move the Browns into the end zone, or even scoring position in the first two series of the game. Following the second series, the Browns turned the offense over to Kizer.

Against the Giants, Osweiler completed six of his eight throws, but gained just 25 yards. One of Osweiler’s two misses came on a tipped ball at the line of scrimmage, which resulted in an interception.

Facing a second and 17 after a false start penalty on rookie offensive lineman Rod Johnson, Osweiler fired a pass in the direction of first-year running back Matthew Dayes, but right defensive end Olivier Vernon got a hand in the passing lane and deflected the ball into the air, where left defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul corralled it for the interception.

In two preseason starts with the Browns, Osweiler was 12 of 22 for 67 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Although Osweiler is rumored to be out of the rotation for Saturday’s game, he does still believe there is a chance he could still win the Browns’ starting job.

“Until we have an official day-one starter, I feel like I have a great opportunity here and like I have told you guys all along, I love being a Cleveland Brown,” Osweiler said.

“I think this is a great organization. I think we have a tremendous head coach. I love playing football for Coach Jackson and Coach (David) Lee, our quarterback coach. I love those two coaches, I really do. As far as I know, it is still wide open.”

