Brock Osweiler focuses on winning Cleveland Browns' starting QB job

Heading into the season preseason game, Brock Osweiler focuses on winning the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback job. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- Nearly a week to the day after Brock Osweiler started the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints, he was named the starting quarterback for tonight’s Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Originally considered trade bait and an afterthought in the press release confirming a deal from the Houston Texans on the first day of the league year back in March, Osweiler very well could end up being the Browns’ starter at the beginning of the regular season, and that is his main focus as the preseason continues.

“I think all of these quarterbacks are focused on being the starter for the season opener,” Osweiler said. “If you are not focused on being the starting quarterback for this team, I don’t know what you are doing here at this training camp.

“In saying that, you can’t look past your preseason games. I think we are all striving with an end goal in mind, but the next immediate goal is obviously to play great football against the New York Giants and find a way, as a team, to get a win.”

Against the Saints, Osweiler completed six of his 14 attempts for 42 yards, and rushed for 10 yards on a scramble out of the pocket. After three straight three-and-outs to start the game, Osweiler led a 13-play, 61-yard drive, but a deflected pass at the goal line on fourth down spoiled the effort.

The first-team offense accounted for 76 yards with Osweiler at the helm.

“The more reps you get, the more comfortable you become, and that is where I am at right now,” Osweiler said. “Obviously, I have gotten a ton of reps throughout the spring, a ton of reps throughout training camp.

“Coach has done a tremendous job of making sure all of the quarterbacks get somewhat of equal reps so that we all have the same opportunity to grow in this system. Bottom line, I just feel very comfortable. When you feel comfortable, you are going to play confident and you are going to be able to play to the best of your ability.”

Not sure how long he will be in the game against the Giants, Osweiler remains focused on controlling the controllables, meaning executing what assignments he is given by coach Hue Jackson to the best of his ability.

“Really, you just want to go out there and show what you are capable of, show that you understand the offense and you want to execute it to the point where Coach Jackson is obviously very pleased,” Osweiler said.

“He takes great pride in the way he coaches us in this system. He is very black and white on what he expects on certain play. Now, it is just time to show him -- games are really tests -- that you understand the coaching points he has given you, and now, go out there and execute that.”

