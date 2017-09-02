Brock Osweiler, John Greco among Cleveland Browns' final roster cuts

Quarterback Brock Osweiler #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a veteran mini camp practice on June 14, 2017 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by: 2017 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images) (Photo: Diamond Images, 2017 DIAMOND IMAGES)

The NFL season starts next weekend, and the Browns prepared for the occasion by announcing their final 53-man roster Saturday.

As was reported yesterday, quarterback Brock Osweiler and offensive lineman John Greco were both released. Osweiler lost his chance to win the starting QB job in the preseason, while the loss of Greco was unexpected for several analysts.

All three other quarterbacks in camp made the roster. Cody Kessler is expected to serve as the backup to DeShone Kizer, with Kevin Hogan as the third-string.

Other roster cuts included:

RB Terrence Magee

WR Rannell Hall

WR Jordan Leslie

WR Jordan Payton

TE J.P. Holtz

OL Anthony Fabiano

DL Xavier Cooper

LB Deon King

LB Kenneth Olugbode

K Cody Parkey

In addition to the cuts, the Browns also added wide receiver Sammie Coates in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday. He is one of five wideouts to make the team.

The Browns 53-man roster breaks down as follows:



Offense (25)



Quarterbacks (3): DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan; running backs (3): Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson Jr., Matthew Dayes; fullback (1): Danny Vitale; wide receivers (5): Kenny Britt, Corey Coleman, Sammie Coates, Ricardo Louis, Rashard Higgins; tight ends (3): Randall Telfer, Seth DeValve, David Njoku; offensive linemen (10): Joe Thomas, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Kevin Zeitler, Shon Coleman, Rod Johnson, Marcus Martin, Spencer Drango, Austin Reiter, Zach Sterup



Defense (25)



Defensive linemen (10): Myles Garrett, Danny Shelton, Trevon Coley, Emmanuel Ogbah, Caleb Brantley, Tyrone Holmes, Jamie Meder, Carl Nassib, Larry Ogunjobi, Nate Orchard; linebackers (5): Jamie Collins Sr., Christian Kirksey, Joe Schobert, Dominique Alexander, James Burgess; defensive backs (10): Jamar Taylor, Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Jason McCourty, Marcus Burley, Darius Hillary, Jabrill Peppers, Derrick Kindred, Ibraheim Campbell, Calvin Pryor III, Kai Nacua



Specialists (3)



Kicker (1): Zane Gonzalez; punter (1): Britton Colquitt; long snapper (1): Charley Hughlett

The Browns will open the season at home on Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

