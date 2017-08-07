Brock Osweiler to start Cleveland Browns first preseason game

Quarterback Brock Osweiler #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a veteran mini camp practice on June 14, 2017 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by: 2017 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images) (Photo: Diamond Images, 2017 DIAMOND IMAGES)

CLEVELAND - If you're vying for Brock Osweiler to be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback this season, you'll be pleased to see him in action this week.

Browns coach Hue Jackson announced that Brock Osweiler will start the team's first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints Thursday.

"At this stage in the evaluation process of our quarterbacks, we are going to have Brock start the preseason opener against the Saints on Thursday night,” Jackson said in a news release issued Monday morning. Jackson went on to note that the team's intent is to get Osweiler some more reps.

The decision comes a little over two weeks since Jackson said Osweiler would have to compete for the starting job.

In five NFL seasons, four with the Denver Broncos and one with the Houston Texans, Osweiler completed 488 of 815 attempts (59.9 percent) for 5,083 yards and 26 touchdowns against 22 interceptions over 36 career games. He has a career passer rating of 77.4.

Jackson also said Cody Kessler will follow Osweiler and DeShone Kizer will be third to receive some snaps.

Thursday's preseason game is at 8 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

