Brock Osweiler wants to be Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback

CLEVELAND -- Admittedly, quarterback Brock Osweiler was surprised to get a phone call informing him of a trade from the Houston Texans back in March, but that has not derailed his goal of being at the top of another depth chart.

After struggling in his only year with the Texans, Osweiler is hungry to be a starter in the National Football League again, and as the Cleveland Browns wrap up mandatory veteran minicamp at the team’s Berea training facility this week, he is determined to be the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart by the end of the preseason.

“I want to be the starter of this team, and I’m working every, single day to put myself in a position to earn that starting job, but my focus isn’t about who is getting what reps,” Osweiler said. “My sole focus is ‘What can I do today to be a better player, have a good practice and make my teammates better?’

The Browns orchestrated a trade with the Texans for Osweiler, as well as a sixth-round choice in the 2017 NFL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In exchange for the picks and Osweiler, the Browns sent a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft to the Texans.

Last offseason, Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million contract but struggled in his first, and only season with the Texans. Osweiler’s contract with the Texans had language in it that fully guaranteed two years and $37 million.

In five NFL seasons, four with the Denver Broncos and one with the Texans, Osweiler completed 488 of his 815 attempts (59.9 percent) for 5,083 yards and 26 touchdowns against 22 interceptions over 36 career games. Osweiler has a career passer rating of 77.4.

Of Osweiler’s 488 career completions, 47 went for at least 20 yards, but just eight led to gains of 40 or more yards.

“I feel like I have had a good camp,” Osweiler said. “Is there always room for improvement? Absolutely. No one is going to study the tape and be more critical of themselves than myself. I’m always going to study it very hard and be very realistic with myself. I’m very happy with things, but there is plenty of room to grow, and I’m striving every, single day to be a better player.”

Although the Texans won the AFC South Division in 2016 and beat the Oakland Raiders in the Wildcard Round, the 6-foot-8, 235-pound Osweiler completed 37 of his 65 attempts for 365 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions in the postseason.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a Cleveland Brown,” Osweiler said. “I love everything about this organization, the way we are coached. The ownership has been fantastic. The way we do things in the weight room, nutrition-wise, everything is first class. I’m so excited to be a Cleveland Brown and can’t wait to get this season started.”

