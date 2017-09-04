Browns claim rookie OL Zach Banner, make other roster moves

Aug 31, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts tackle Zach Banner (72) watches from the bench during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

BEREA - The Cleveland Browns are continuing to craft their 53-man roster as Sunday's regular season opener against the Steelers gets closer.

On Monday, the Browns claimed rookie OL Zach Banner off of waivers from Indianapolis. Banner is a mountain of a man, standing 6'8", weighing 360 pounds. He was selected in the fourth round of the draft by the Colts after playing collegiately at Southern California, where he started 38 of 40 games for the Trojans.

To make room on the roster for Banner, the Browns placed OL Rod Johnson on injured reserve. The rookie fifth round pick suffered a knee injury in the Browns' preseason win over the Bears last Thursday.

The club also signed LB B.J. Bello and OL Travis Averill to the practice squad and released DB Ed Reynolds II from injured reserve.

