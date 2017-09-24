Browns owners respond to NFL controversy, call Trump's comments 'misguided, uninformed and divisive'

(Photo: Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns owners, Dee and Jimmy Haslam on Sunday responded to the ongoing NFL controversy involving President Trump's opposition to NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

The statement came in response to President Trump comments during a rally in Alabama Friday, calling for the firing of NFL players who choose to kneel during the anthem.

The Haslam's statement called the President's comments, " misguided, uninformed and divisive"

Read the full statement below:

" We view our organization, our league and our players as great unifiers of people. Our players, just like so many others across our league, have been honest and thoughtful with their attempt to bring awareness to the issues of inequality and social injustice. We were incredibly moved by the meaningful and powerful dialogue they initiated within our organization when they spoke of their intent to unify and not be disrespectful while using familiar and important terms like one nation, indivisible with liberty and justice for all. Their intent is to create positive and unifying change and that was demonstrated well by the unity they led prior to our home opener. They have continued to prove this dedication to unite diverse members of our community throughout this past month by establishing direct conversation with the Cleveland Police Department and creating a plan to work together in our neighborhoods. We are also proud of their many other significant efforts in our city throughout the year that are done quietly to improve the lives of others.



We must not let misguided, uninformed and divisive comments from the President or anyone else deter us from our efforts to unify. Our stance in support of the liberties of peaceful, personal expression afforded to our players and all Americans will remain strong, and we will continue to encourage our players to respectfully use their earned platform to inspire positive change in our nation and throughout society."

The Browns owners join the likes of several other NFL team owners including the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions,Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks, who have all responded to Trumps comments.

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1 p.m.

© 2017 WKYC-TV