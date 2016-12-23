Cleveland Browns' Danny Shelton spreads Christmas cheer to local dogs

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Browns' defensive lineman Danny Shelton brought some holiday cheer to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter pups on Thursday.

The 23-year-old fetched his own donations along with those from The Honest Kitchen.

According to the shelter, one pup in particular, Francisco, was extra jolly for more treats from Shelton. Shelton played the role of Santa wearing a red suit and offered treats through the kennels. Shelton was drafted in 2015 by the Browns with the first-round pick.