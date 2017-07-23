Cleveland Browns sign rookie Jabrill Peppers, full class under contract

BEREA, OH - JUNE 6, 2017: Defensive back Jabrill Peppers #27 of the Cleveland Browns fields a punt during an OTA practice on June 6, 2017 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. 17-06062509 2017 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images (Photo: Diamond Images, 2017 DIAMOND IMAGES)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie defensive back Jabrill Peppers has signed and now Cleveland's entire draft class is under contract.

Peppers and the Browns had been haggling over guaranteed money on his four-year-deal, which is worth $10.3 million and includes a $5.6 million signing bonus.

The Browns chose Peppers — one of Cleveland's three first-round selections — with the No. 25 overall pick. The former Michigan standout played numerous positions for the Wolverines, but the Browns will try him at strong safety and as a kick returner.

Peppers may have been passed over by other teams after he had a diluted urine sample at the scouting combine. Peppers was placed in the first stage of the NFL's substance abuse policy, but he can be cleared from the program after 90 days if he has not positive tests.

Cleveland's rookies were scheduled to report to training camp Sunday night with the veterans arriving on Wednesday. The Browns will open their second training camp under coach Hue Jackson on Thursday.

