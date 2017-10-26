Christian Kirksey: Cleveland Browns DL Myles Garrett maintains positivity despite new health issue

Veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey says Cleveland Browns rookie defensive lineman Myles Garrett has maintained a positive mindset despite his latest health issue. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Defensive lineman Myles Garrett has had plenty of challenges to deal with through the first half of his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, and despite the obstacles, the fun-loving pass rusher has maintained a positive attitude.

Although Garrett got bad news on the injury front when he was placed in NFL Concussion Protocol Wednesday, his teammates see the same person they always have.

“I feel for any player in that sense, but Myles, he has a positive attitude, so it is just a minor setback,” linebacker Christian Kirksey said. “I am not worried about Myles mentally. I know that he will stay in it.

“He is grinding. It is just unfortunate with the things that have happened, but as long as you keep staying positive and everybody on the team having that same mindset, standing behind our brothers, we just have to keep pushing and keep grinding.”

After missing the first four weeks of the 2017 regular season because of a high ankle sprain suffered in practice leading up to the home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett registered three sacks and seven total tackles in his first two games against the New York Jets and Houston Texans.

“Myles is a great player,” Kirksey said. “We all can see that. He is just coming off the edge bringing an extra spark to the defense.

“Being that guy that can go out there and make an impact play, that is definitely something that we will miss, but he is just being Myles. We have been seeing him since training camp, the type of player he is, so he has done everything good for us and we just have to have the next man in.”

In the lead-up to his NFL debut against the Jets, Garrett talked about how much he looked forward to getting his first career sack, and it took him all of one snap to accomplish that goal in front of the home fans.

With the Jets facing a third-and-five from their own 31-yard line, quarterback Josh McCown dropped back into the shotgun formation, but on delayed pressure after running a stunt, Garrett rushed through the line of scrimmage and collected his first NFL sack.

Late in the second quarter, Garrett once again sacked McCown.

Garrett followed up his performance against the Jets with a sack of rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson in a 33-17 loss to the Texans at NRG Stadium in what was the Arlington native’s return to Texas after a standout career at Texas A&M led to him being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Also, Garrett collected a sack of Marcus Mariota in a 12-9 loss against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium last Sunday.

Through three games this season, Garrett has registered 11 total tackles, seven solo stops and four sacks.

“Absolutely, (he’s) a guy who has come in here and done everything right since he has been here, has had some bad luck,” quarterback DeShone Kizer said. “All I can do, as a teammate and a friend, is continue to encourage him to get back out there because he knows that when he is at his best and when he is 100 percent healthy, he is one of the better players in this league and he is only a rookie.”

