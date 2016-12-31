Christmas was extra special for Cleveland Browns' Chris Tabor

Christmas was extra special for Cleveland Browns special-teams coordinator Chris Tabor. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- There has not been much to cheer about surrounding the Cleveland Browns during the 2016 regular season, but there sure was inside FirstEnergy Stadium on Christmas Eve last Saturday afternoon.



A pair of missed field goals, one that was blocked, by the San Diego Chargers gave the Browns a 20-17 win, which broke a 17-game slide dating back to last year’s win over the San Francisco 49ers on December 13, 2015.



And following the win, coaches and players alike were shedding tears of joy in the Browns’ locker room.



“It was awesome,” Browns special-teams coordinator Chris Tabor said. “It really was. I am not going to lie, did I cry? I sure did. Those were tears of joy. After the game, hugging the players and being in that locker room, to see them rewarded for the stuff that they have put into it, I was really happy for the players.



“I didn’t want to tell my daughters, but I got a note from Santa that said if we didn’t win, he probably wasn’t coming over. I was very excited that Christmas was still going to be at the Tabor house.”



Browns defensive lineman Jamie Meder has made plenty of tackles during the 2016 regular season, but it was a play that he made which did not result in a tackle that made the biggest impact in last Saturday’s win over the Chargers.



Meder blocked Josh Lambo’s 32-yard field goal attempt that would have tied the game in the fourth quarter. A Valley Forge High School product, Meder forced his way through the line, got a hand up and batted the ball out of the air.



“Those guys did a nice job on the inside,” Tabor said. “The Meder Man, his nicknames are really growing -- the Pierogi Prince. I have just always called him the Meder Man. He looks like he could be on Ice Road Truckers. He did a nice job knocking (back), and for a big guy, getting skinny coming through there and on his third step getting long.



“The other guy who doesn’t get a lot of credit there but should is (Carl) Nassib. His takeoff and the knock (back) is simultaneous. They do a good job on the guard there. There was a crease initially, and the guys did a good job. Fortunately, we got our hand on the ball and that was a big play for us.”



The Chargers had a chance to tie the game at the end of regulation, but instead of attempting a field goal on third down in case something went wrong, San Diego’s coaching staff elected to run another play and get closer to the field goal post.



However, the previous play ended in bounds, and Lambo pushed a rushed field goal attempt wide to the right of the upright as time expired.



“That has happened a couple times where we have been prepared throughout the year that maybe a team is going into a fast field goal situation,” Tabor said. “They are out of timeouts. We still have two timeouts. We are saying on the sideline, ‘If they run out there, no one goes onto the field. Stay right here.’ At the end of the day, the pressure is on them.”