Cleveland Browns' 2017 opponents confirmed

Randall Telfer #86, Andrew Hawkins #16, Gary Barnidge #82, and Terrelle Pryor #11, all of the Cleveland Browns, run out on to the field prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. (Photo: John Grieshop, 2016 Getty Images)

BEREA - The 2016-17 season has ended for the Cleveland Browns, who are officially on the clock.

Now that their season has come to a close, we know who they'll be facing in 2017. The team confirmed its official list of opponents Monday, though dates and times remain undetermined.

Home

Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings (Played at Twickenham Stadium in London)

Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets

Away

Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

San Diego Chargers