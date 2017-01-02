Cleveland Browns' 2017 opponents confirmed

BEREA - The 2016-17 season has ended for the Cleveland Browns, who are officially on the clock.
Now that their season has come to a close, we know who they'll be facing in 2017. The team confirmed its official list of opponents Monday, though dates and times remain undetermined.
Home
Cincinnati Bengals
Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
Minnesota Vikings (Played at Twickenham Stadium in London)
Green Bay Packers
Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Jets
Away
Cincinnati Bengals
Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
San Diego Chargers
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs