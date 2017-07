Cleveland Browns 2017 training camp schedule

Linebacker Christian Kirksey #58 of the Cleveland Browns addresses the team in the huddle during a veteran mini camp practice on June 13, 2017 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo: Diamond Images, 2017 DIAMOND IMAGES)

BEREA - The Cleveland Browns are back in Berea!

Training camp starts Thursday, meaning the Dawg Pound faithful can finally get their football fix.

Here's the schedule for training camp, which is free for fans to attend:

Thursday, July 27: 3-5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Saturday, July 29: 3-5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Monday, July 31: 3-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: No practice

Wednesday, Aug. 2: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4: Orange & Brown Scrimmage, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5: 2:30-4:35 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6: No practice

Monday, Aug. 7: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9: No practice

Thursday, Aug. 10: Preseason game 1 vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11: No practice

Saturday, Aug. 12: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14: Closed practice

Tuesday, Aug. 15: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16: 3-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17: 3-5:30 p.m.

