Cleveland Browns acquire WR Sammie Coates from Pittsburgh Steelers

Sammie Coates #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a 72 yard touchdown pass in the first quarter during the game against the New York Jets on October 9, 2016 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Justin K. Aller, 2016 Getty Images)

The Browns have added to their offense, acquiring wide receiver Sammie Coats in a trade with the rival Steelers Saturday.

The Browns also received a 2019 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round pick. Ironically, the Browns originally got the latter pick from the Steelers in last year's Justin Gilbert trade.

Coats, a third-round pick out of Auburn in 2015, is about to begin his third NFL season. The wideout caught 21 passes last year for 435 yards and two touchdowns, helping Pittsburgh reach the AFC Championship Game. He has also averaged 25 yards per kickoff return during his career.

Coats is expected to bolster a Browns receiving core that is believed to be one of the thinnest in the league, especially after 2016 leading receiver Terrelle Pryor left for the Washington Redskins via free agency.

