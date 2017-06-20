Cleveland Browns announce 2017 training camp schedule: See the dates

Cleveland Browns helmet. (Photo: Maddie Meyer, Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio -- Football season is right around the corner.

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday that 2017 training camp opens July 27 in Berea.

In total, there will be 15 free public practices at the team’s facility in Berea along with free admission to the Orange & Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday, Aug. 4.

For 2017, the Browns have changed the field layout and incorporated additional seating throughout the venue to offer more fans a quality view and experience during training camp, highlighted by an approximately 1,250 seat grandstand with an awning to provide shade. The seating structure is complemented by a standing-room area at the top.

Browns fans may secure prioritized access by registering for tickets online and downloading the Browns Mobile App. Once registered, fans will receive their tickets through the Browns Mobile App to enter practice. While registering for tickets is strongly recommended, the team will also grant Cleveland fans admittance to practice sessions on a walk-up basis, as space permits.

Browns 2017 season ticket members will have an exclusive window to register for open practices from June 20-21 prior to public availability opening at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.

All tickets to training camp will be accessible through the Browns Mobile App. Printed tickets will not be available for training camp in 2017.

Free registration for the Orange & Brown Scrimmage opens to season ticket members on June 27 and to all fans on June 29. The practice will begin at 5 p.m. and will conclude with select autograph opportunities.

Fans will have the opportunity to register for prioritized access for up to three practices in Berea, along with a maximum of four guests, as space permits. Parties wishing to attend more than three practices or book for groups of six-or-more people are encouraged to contact the Browns ticket office directly (440-824-3434).

When arriving to open practices, fans can access the Browns training facility through the Beech Street entrance, with gates opening one hour before each session starts. Membership-services stations will also be available to all visitors inside and outside the complex to assist fans.

Parking is available on the campus of Baldwin Wallace University, near the intersection of Beech Street and Bagley Road.

Game 1 of the regular season takes place Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. in Cleveland against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Training camp schedule:

Thursday, July 27: 3-5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Saturday, July 29: 3-5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Monday, July 31: 3-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4: Orange & Brown Scrimmage from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5: 2:30-4:35 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10: Pre-season game against New Orleans Saints at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14: Closed practice.

Tuesday, Aug. 15: 3:25-5:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16: 3-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17: 3-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19: Closed practice.

Monday, Aug. 21: Pre-season game against New York Giants at 8 p.m.

