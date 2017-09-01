Cleveland Browns announce first cuts as final roster deadline nears

CLEVELAND - As the roster deadline in the NFL approaches, the Cleveland Browns made 18 moves to trim their roster from 90 players to 65.
The Browns now have until Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to reach the final 53-player limit heading into the start of the regular season.
On Friday, the Browns announced the following moves:
Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP):
DB Howard Wilson
Terminated contract:
WR Josh Boyce
DL Brandon Thompson
Waived:
WR Mario Alford
WR Rasheed Bailey
LB B.J. Bello
DB Christian Bryant
DB Trey Caldwell
LB Ladell Fleming
DB J.D. Harmon
DB Alvin Hill
TE Nate Iese
TE Taylor McNamara
WR Richard Mullaney
OL Kitt O’Brien
DL Karter Schult
DB Channing Stribling
RB Brandon Wilds (injury designation)
The Browns' Friday cuts leaves the team with 12 moves to make before the deadline on Saturday. Cleveland will begin its 2017 season on Sunday, Sept. 10 with a 1:00 p.m. kick against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
