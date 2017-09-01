Cleveland Browns announce first cuts as final roster deadline nears

Jan 1, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mario Alford (15) returns a kick-off against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-24 in overtime. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, USA Today)

CLEVELAND - As the roster deadline in the NFL approaches, the Cleveland Browns made 18 moves to trim their roster from 90 players to 65.

The Browns now have until Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to reach the final 53-player limit heading into the start of the regular season.

On Friday, the Browns announced the following moves:

Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP):

DB Howard Wilson

Terminated contract:

WR Josh Boyce

DL Brandon Thompson

Waived:

WR Mario Alford

WR Rasheed Bailey

LB B.J. Bello

DB Christian Bryant

DB Trey Caldwell

LB Ladell Fleming

DB J.D. Harmon

DB Alvin Hill

TE Nate Iese

TE Taylor McNamara

WR Richard Mullaney

OL Kitt O’Brien

DL Karter Schult

DB Channing Stribling

RB Brandon Wilds (injury designation)

The Browns' Friday cuts leaves the team with 12 moves to make before the deadline on Saturday. Cleveland will begin its 2017 season on Sunday, Sept. 10 with a 1:00 p.m. kick against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

© 2017 WKYC-TV