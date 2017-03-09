Cleveland Browns begin free agency with more than $100 million in cap space

Executive vice president Sashi Brown of the Cleveland Browns stands on the sideline prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 1, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh won 27-24 in overtime. (Photo: Diamond Images, 2017 DIAMOND IMAGES)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns begin Thursday's free agency with more than $100 million in salary cap space, according to ESPN's Pat McManamon.

The Browns reportedly have between $104 to $106 million to spend, making them the only NFL team with more than $100 million. San Francisco follows with $98.6 million.

Last year, the Browns opted for compensatory draft picks instead of spending on free agents, but several reports suggest they're more willing to spend this year.

That spending started Thursday morning when ESPN reported the Browns are expected to sign wide receiver Kenny Britt to a four-year, $32.5 million deal. That could mean wide receiver Terrelle Pyror could walk in free agency if he and the Browns can't reach an agreement.

The team has holes to fill across the board, but questions loom on whether it'll turn to the draft to address its needs. If it shrugs off spending in free agency, it'll have to nail the draft.

WKYC's Dave DeNatale took a closer look at potential moves the Browns may make.

© 2017 WKYC-TV