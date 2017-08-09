Cleveland Browns' Brock Osweiler: No gratification after initial QB decision

Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler feels no gratification or vindication after the team's decision to start him in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns elected to make a change at quarterback after the first week of training camp and decided to start Brock Osweiler for the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium.

But with coach Hue Jackson leaving open the door for another quarterback change should it benefit the team, Osweiler says there is “no gratification” despite being considered an afterthought in a trade with the Houston Texans back in March.

“Bottom line, a lot of work still needs to be done, and I think this football team knows that,” Osweiler said. “Coach Jackson is preaching it every, single day. This is just one step, but there’s a lot of work to be done. There’s a lot of chemistry to be built. There are a lot of fine details that need to be cleaned up through meetings and more practice sessions.”

One of the departments that needs the most work is chemistry with the starting lineup.

For nearly the entire first week of camp and the Orange and Brown Scrimmage, Osweiler was running with the second and third-team offenses.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to still run the same offense,” Osweiler said. “We’re running the Cleveland Browns offense. It doesn’t matter if you’re with the ones, twos, threes, fours, fives, sixes -- we’re all running the same stuff.

“Now, as far as chemistry with certain players -- absolutely. And nothing replaces reps, and especially game reps. So just the fact I can get out there with that first group and start building some chemistry will be a positive.”

Second-year wide receiver Corey Coleman figures to have a big role in the offense, as the Browns let their No. 1 receiver from the 2016 season, Terrelle Pryor, walk in free agency, and Osweiler has had “very little” work with his speedy pass catcher.

“Pretty much since I’ve been here, I’ve been with the backups,” Osweiler said. “I’ve had maybe a throw here or a throw there. At the end of the day, that’s no excuse. Thursday night, I need to find a way to get first downs and move the chains, and we will.”

Regardless of how many repetitions Osweiler did or did not have with the starting offense over the first week of training camp, as things move on, his focus is on “continuing to grow and develop in this offense.”

“Coach Jackson is very black and white as far as how he wants this offense executed,” Osweiler said. “My hope is I can go out there Thursday night after having a great week of studying and execute the offense the way he wants it done.

“Then, it goes down to just finding a way to get first downs and scoring points. So if we can do that, regardless of the amount of plays I get Thursday night -- if it’s one series, two series, three series or the whole game -- my hopes are every series I’m in there, we can find a way to get points.”

