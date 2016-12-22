Cleveland Browns CB Joe Haden to have groin surgery in offseason

Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden will have groin surgery in the offseason. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden will have surgery on both groin muscles during the offseason

An alternate for the 2017 Pro Bowl in the American Football Conference, Haden made the announcement following Thursday’s practice for this Saturday’s game against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“I don’t think I am going to be playing in Orlando,” Haden said of the Pro Bowl. “Either way, I am getting surgery right after the season, so I wouldn’t be able to play.

“I was excited about it. I just appreciated that fans, coaches, and everybody still respected how I was playing this year, even though it did not go nowhere near the way I expected it to being injured and just trying to fight through the season with the wins and losses and everything like that. But I thought it was pretty cool to be an alternate.”

Haden has missed three games this season because of groin injuries, but was still productive when in the starting lineup.

Haden has registered 38 total tackles, including 30 solo stops and eight assists, to go along with 10 passes defended and three interceptions, all three of which came in AFC North Division play against Joe Flacco, the one-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens.

Since being drafted by the Browns with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Haden has made 367 total tackles, including 299 solo stops and 68 assists, with two sacks, 99 passes defended and 19 interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

And Haden is hoping to make enough of an impact against the Chargers for the Browns to get there first win of the 2016 season.

“It is huge,” Haden said. “It is really huge. I just think that going through everything that we have been through this year with the young guys finally coming to the league, all the rookies, we have a very young team, and they need to experience the locker room after a win. All this work that we put in, all the grind through training camp, offseason workouts and OTAs, it is for a purpose.

“It is for us to win games, and they have not been able to be in a locker room once we come in there and after everything is spent, all your energy, you come in there to a victory and you can celebrate with your dudes. You can’t buy that feeling. These younger guys that we have on this team, they deserve it.”