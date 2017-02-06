Cleveland Browns claim Bedford's Tyvis Powell off waivers

The Cleveland Browns have claimed former Bedford High School and Ohio State University standout Tyvis Powell off waivers, the team announced Monday afternoon. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have claimed defensive back Tyvis Powell off of waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Monday afternoon.

A Bedford, Ohio, native, Powell left The Ohio State University early to enter the professional ranks, and made the Seahawks’ roster out of training camp despite being an undrafted free-agent signing last spring.

In his rookie NFL season, Powell spent the entire year on the active roster and saw action in eight games. He made three tackles on special teams for the NFC West Division champion Seahawks, who went 10-5-1 during the regular season and defeated the Detroit Lions, 26-6, in a Wildcard Round playoff game at CenturyLink Field before falling to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional Round one week later.

In 42 career games with the Buckeyes, the 6-foot-2, 211-pound former Bedford Bearcats standout made 33 starts, where he registered 195 total tackles and 16 passes defended.

Powell collected eight career interceptions at Ohio State, including one against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl Semifinal on the Buckeyes’ run to the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015, and then, against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Battlefrog Fiesta Bowl in January of 2016.

Also, Powell intercepted a two-point conversion attempt to seal a win against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor in 2013.

The highly-motivated Powell finished a degree in sports industry in just 3.5 years at Ohio State.

(© 2017 WKYC)