Cleveland Browns claim five players after roster cuts

BEREA - The Cleveland Browns claimed five new players, Sunday.

They claimed WR Reggie Davis from Atlanta, DB Michael Jordan from the LA Rams, T.Y. McGill from Indianapolis, WR Kasen Williams from Seattle, and QB Josh Woodrum from Baltimore all from waivers.

The team also signed also signed TE J.P. Holtz, LB Deon King, RB Terrence Magee and DB Najee Murray to the team’s practice squad. All four were with the Browns this preseason and were waived during final roster cuts.

