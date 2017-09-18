Cleveland Browns confident DeShone Kizer's migraines will not be ongoing problem

The Cleveland Browns are confident DeShone Kizer's migraines will not become an ongoing problem. (Photo: Patrick McDermott, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Because of a migraine, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer missed much of the first half and the first drive of the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, but was able to return to the game.

Despite the issue against the Ravens, the Browns are confident Kizer’s migraines will not be a recurring problem as the season and his career continue.

“Our medical team says we should hopefully be beyond it,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “We know it can happen, but hopefully, we are beyond this situation.



“Normally, when he has had them, he has had one episode, and then, it doesn’t come back for about another six or seven months. That is kind of the way it has worked for him. Some people get them every two weeks. Some people get them every three months. It just comes in episodes that people deal with. He knows when his are. It has been a five or six-month window when those things have normally happened to him.”

Kizer went six of 11 with an interception before being pulled from the game, and in relief, reserve quarterback Kevin Hogan completed five of his 11 attempts for 118 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

“There was a play that DeShone I think knows extremely well, where we send the motion and the motion didn’t happen, and then, he ended up looking to a different side, so that had not been the way he responded,” Jackson said.

“When he came off and I asked him about it, he wasn’t very clear to me about what it was so then, I knew that something was happening. He told me, he said, ‘Coach, my head is kind of pounding,’ so I knew then that something was not right.”

After returning to the game on the second drive of the third quarter, Kizer completed nine of his final 20 throws, but had two interceptions. He finished his second NFL start 15 of 31 for 182 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions.

“It had nothing to do with that,” Jackson said of Kizer’s second-half struggles. “None to do with the migraine at all.”

In two starts for the Browns, Kizer has completed 35 of his 61 attempts (57.4 percent) for 404 yards and one touchdown against four interceptions and a lost fumble. Additionally, Kizer has been sacked nine times for 47 lost yards.

“He will grow from this,” Jackson said. “It is unfortunate for our team. I don’t want to lose any game because we are turning the ball over or we are not helping our football team, but at the same time, I anticipate that these things can happen to a young quarterback.

“I don’t want four or five turnovers in a game. I never want to see that again, but at the same time, I know that it can happen, and we are going to work through this with him. He is going to get better. He is going to work his tail off this week, and he is going to come out and play great this week.”

