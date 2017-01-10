Cleveland Browns continue purge of coaching staff

The Cleveland Browns continue purging their coaching staff, with the announcement of five firings on Tuesday. (Photo: Brad Mills, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns promised continuity among the coaching staff and front office when the 2016 season came to an end with a 27-21 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, January 1.

But after a 1-15 record in the regular season, the Browns have done anything but keep continuity at the forefront of the organization.

Just days after announcing the hire of Gregg Williams to replace Ray Horton as defensive coordinator, the Browns confirmed the firings of five more assistant coaches, four of which were on the defensive end of the football.

The Browns parted ways with Louie Cioffi (defensive backs), Johnny Holland (inside linebackers), Cannon Matthews (assistant defensive backs), Hal Hunter (offensive line) and Ryan Slowik (outside linebackers) on Tuesday.

Under Horton’s direction last season, the Browns ranked near the bottom of the NFL in several statistical categories, most notably points, yards and rushing yards allowed. The Browns ranked 30th in points allowed (28.2), as well as 31st in yards (392.4) and rushing yards (142.7) per game.



On the field for the fourth-most plays (1,067) in the National Football League this season, the Browns allowed 22.8 first downs per game, and surrendered third-down conversions on 45.1 percent of their opponents’ attempts.



Also, the Browns’ 26 sacks tied for the second-fewest in the NFL in 2016.