Cleveland Browns' Corey Coleman named in Cleveland police report

Wide receiver Corey Coleman #19 of the Cleveland Browns runs onto the field prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills on December 16, 2016 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo won 33-13. (Photo: Diamond Images, 2016 DIAMOND IMAGES)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Browns' wide receiver Corey Coleman has been named in a police report stemming from an incident that occurred at his Cleveland condominium building early New Year's Eve, ESPN's Pat McManamon and Adam Schefter report.

According to ESPN, the incident took place at Coleman's building, The Pinnacle Condominiums on West Lakeside Avenue in Cleveland.

ESPN says the police report indicates that a Mayfield Heights man became involved in a verbal confrontation with four men who were exiting the elevator in the building lobby around 2:30 a.m. The victim reports that he was "unclear of what happened next" but lost consciousness and woke up in a stairwell. Though the victim could not identify the four men, Coleman is listed among them.

A witness says the four men "beat up" the victim, who was taken to Lutheran Medical Center with a ruptured eardrum and concussion, ESPN says.

ESPN also reports police investigation may include surveillance video evidence.

Coleman's agent, David Mulugheta, issued a statement to ESPN saying, "Corey, while aware of the incident, denies the allegations that have been made and looks forward to clearing his name."