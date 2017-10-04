Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett appears to announce return from injury on Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 10: Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns prior to a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - "I'm back," Myles Garrett posted to Twitter on Wednesday -- albeit, in Spanish.

Regresé. — Myles Garrett (@MylesLGarrett) October 4, 2017

But regardless of the language barrier, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft appeared to be announcing his return to the Cleveland Browns' lineup after missing the first four games of his NFL career with a high ankle sprain.

Garrett had previously enjoyed an impressive preseason campaign in which he earned the Maurice Bassett award, which is presented annually to the Browns' top rookie in training camp. Days before what was supposed to be his official NFL debut, however, Garrett suffered a high ankle sprain after an accidental collision with a teammate.

The Texas A&M product had initially returned to practice ahead of Cleveland's Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, but failed to play in either of the past two weeks. On Monday, Browns head coach Hue Jackson appeared confident that Garrett would make his debut against the New York Jets later this week.

“I think we were close this past week,” Jackson said. “I think we are definitely going to be closer this week, but let’s get through practice and make sure there are no hiccups that way. If there isn’t, hopefully, we can get him out there this Sunday and ready to play. We need all of our guys out there ready to go, participating. We have a big game this week.”

Having surrendered 31 points in each of its last two contests, the Cleveland defense could certainly benefit from the addition of Garrett, who earned a starting spot at defensive end with his play in training camp. In three seasons with the Aggies (2014-16), Garrett registered 31 sacks and 47 tackles-for-loss.

