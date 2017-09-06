Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett injures ankle, status for opener unknown

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 10: Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns prior to a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - One of the most anticipated debuts in Cleveland Browns history might be delayed.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson revealed that rookie defensive end Myles Garrett failed to finish practice on Wednesday after suffering an undisclosed ankle injury. The news leaves Garrett's status for Cleveland's season opener vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday up in the air, with Jackson revealing little regarding the injury.

"He didn't finish today," Jackson said of Garrett. "We'll see where we are."

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett is coming off an impressive preseason in which he was voted the winner of the Maurice Bassett Award, which is presented to the team's top rookie each training camp. In three preseason games, the Texas A&M product tallied 2 tackles and 1 sack.

Earlier on Wednesday, Garrett expressed his excitement for his upcoming NFL debut, in which he would attempt to make good of his previous promise of getting to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"You shouldn’t be scared to take anybody down," Garrett said. "We are going to come at him as a collective group. It is not just one player getting after five guys. It is our whole defense against their offense. I’m not going to be alone in this.”

It now, however, remains to be seen whether or not Garrett's ankle will allow him to be a part of that effort on Sunday.

© 2017 WKYC-TV