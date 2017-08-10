Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett shines in preseason debut

Aug 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) works against New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Khalif Barnes (69) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, USA Today, Ken Blaze)

CLEVELAND - It took all of one play for Myles Garrett to draw a double-team in his preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns.

It'd be tough to argue the New Orleans Saints made the wrong decision.

Sure, it may have been a mere exhibition, but Garrett looked every bit like the player the Browns envisioned he'd be when Cleveland selected the Texas A&M product with the No. 1 overall pick in this past April's NFL draft. Garrett's stat sheet in the Browns' 20-14 victory over the Saints may have been unspectacular -- one tackle-for-a-loss and one QB hit -- but his highlight reel was anything but, as the defensive end left social media buzzing with his standout play on Thursday night.

“I thought he held his own," Browns head coach Hue Jackson said after the game. "When he had an opportunity to rush, he rushed well and that there was a little pressure here and there. He made one play in the backfield. I did see that."

It was tough to miss.

Perhaps most impressively, Garrett showed a knack for making an impact on plays, even when he wasn't the one being credited for a tackle or a sack. In the lead up to this year's draft, some questioned the 6-foot-4, 272-pound prospect's motor, after experienced a drop in statistical production in his final season with the Aggies.

But upon arriving in Cleveland, Garrett got off to a fast start -- and hasn't shown signs of slowing down anytime soon -- cracking the first-team of Cleveland's defense one week into camp.

His preseason debut served as just another step in the right direction of his progress and may not be long until the NFL begins to take notice of Garrett's emergence.

If the first play of his preseason debut was any indication, it already has.

