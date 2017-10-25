Cleveland Browns DL Myles Garrett placed in NFL Concussion Protocol

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive lineman Myles Garrett has been placed in NFL Concussion Protocol. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- And the hits just keep on coming for the Cleveland Browns.

Two days after losing 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas for the balance of the season because of a torn triceps tendon in his left arm, the Browns announced on their Twitter account Wednesday that rookie defensive lineman Myles Garrett has been placed in NFL Concussion Protocol.

Garrett was placed in NFL Concussion Protocol after displaying “concussion-like symptoms” when he reported to the team facility in Berea Tuesday.

After missing the first four weeks of the 2017 regular season because of a high ankle sprain suffered in the week leading up to the home opener, Garrett made an impact in each of the first three games of his professional career.

Despite being limited in his number of snaps in two games against the New York Jets and Houston Texans, Garrett registered three sacks and seven total tackles.

In the lead-up to his NFL debut against the Jets, Garrett talked about how much he looked forward to getting his first career sack, and it took him all of one series to accomplish that goal in front of the home fans.

With the Jets facing a third-and-five from their own 31-yard line, quarterback Josh McCown dropped back into the shotgun formation, but on delayed pressure after running a stunt, Garrett rushed through the line of scrimmage and collected his first NFL sack.

Garrett’s play on third down forced a Jets punt.

Late in the second quarter, Garrett once again sacked McCown.

With the Jets facing a third-and-eight from their own 16-yard line and pressure collapsing the pocket, McCown attempted to run to the left side of the formation to extend his passing lane, but Garrett broke free from the block of left tackle Kelvin Beachum and brought down the quarterback by the shoe tops, which forced another New York punt.

Garrett followed up his performance against the Jets with a sack of rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson in a 33-17 loss to the Texans at NRG Stadium in what was the Arlington native’s return to Texas after a standout career at Texas A&M led to him being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Garrett collected a sack of Marcus Mariota in a 12-9 loss against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium last Sunday.

Through three games this season, Garrett has registered 11 total tackles, seven solo stops and four sacks.

