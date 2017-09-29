Cleveland Browns DL Myles Garrett 'questionable' for Sunday's game against Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive lineman Myles Garrett is "questionable" for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns rookie defensive lineman Myles Garrett continues to progress toward making his regular-season debut in the National Football League, and that could happen as soon as Sunday in “The Battle of Ohio” against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Garrett has been working his way to back the field since suffering a high ankle sprain in practice in the lead-up to Week 1, was able to participate in practice on a limited basis both Thursday and Friday, and was listed as “questionable” on the final injury report before Sunday’s game.

“He moved around well and did some things today, but like I told you guys, we are going to huddle with the medical team and the football staff and see what is best,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said following Friday’s practice.

“Just wanted to see how he felt. What did that feel like? [See] exactly where he is. Is there pain and is it tolerable? If there is not, what does that pain really feel and what does it mean? I think that is a discussion between the medical staff, him and myself, and we will see where he is.”

Jackson left open the possibility that Garrett “could” be a game-time decision depending on how he feels after consecutive days of practice for the first time during the regular season. Regardless of if Garrett plays or sits against the Bengals, he has impressed the coaches by the way in which he attacked rehabilitation.

“Myles was good,” defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said. “The things that people don’t realize are all of the other things behind the scenes he does. I am going to be even more excited that you guys talk about it in the game.

“He is out there, but he has working so hard behind the scenes and hasn’t missed a meeting. Like I said, he has the respect of everybody in the locker room, the training room, the strength department, the coaching and all of that stuff. We will see as he takes steps and see how his body handles it.”

In 34 games over his three years at Texas A&M, Garrett registered 141 total tackles, including 81 solo stops and 60 assists, with 31.0 quarterback sacks, seven forced fumbles, one recovery, five passes defended and one interception.

After having 11 and 11.5 sacks in each of his first two years at Texas A&M, Garrett registered 8.5 sacks during the 2016 season despite playing much of the year with a high ankle sprain.

Garrett registered two tackles, including a sack for a nine-yard loss, during three preseason games with the Browns.

“Myles will always play hard,” Williams said. “Myles will always do that. One of the things, too -- wherever we have been and I have mentioned this to you guys before -- as a defensive lineman, you can’t play 100 percent of the snaps.

“When he is ready to cut it loose and there are no setbacks, he will be fine and we will use him in a lot of different ways.”

