Cleveland Browns elect not to use franchise tag on WR Terrelle Pryor

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 2: Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammate tight end Randall Telfer #86 after scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 2, 2016. (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2016 Getty Images)

The NFL has announced the list of players who will be designated as 'Franchise players' heading into the 2017 free agency signing period.

As expected, Browns WR Terrelle Pryor is not one of them, opening the door for the 27-year-old to possibly become a free agent.

On Wednesday, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown spoke to reporters at the NFL's Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Pryor's situation was prominent in the discussion.

"I think we'd like to have Terrelle back and that's a priority for us," said Brown. "That said, we're not going to panic if he's not back, also. But he’s a good player, works hard, we think he fits in our system, had a lot of success with our coaches, so we think this is a great place for him to continue his career.”

In his first full season as a wide receiver, Pryor put up huge numbers with 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. Had the Browns made him their franchise player, it would have cost them just under $16 million dollars.

The clock starts to pick up for the Browns to negotiate a deal with Pryor before the start of free agency. Pryor's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is in Indianapolis and the two sides are expected to meet.

Teams can begin discussions with prospective free agents on Tuesday. The first day of free agency is March 9.

(© 2017 WKYC)