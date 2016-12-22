Cleveland Browns embrace challenges from San Diego Chargers

The Cleveland Browns embrace the challenges that come with playing against the San Diego Chargers. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The San Diego Chargers have struggled their way through the 2016 season and could be heading for major changes to the organization, including a potential move further north to Los Angeles, where they would share a stadium with the Rams, but the Cleveland Browns know better than to take them lightly.



At 0-14, the Browns are hungry for a win, especially in their home finale before a season-ending trip to Pittsburgh to battle the AFC North Division-leading Steelers at Heinz Field, but the coaches and players know they are in for quite the challenge at FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday.



“We have another good opponent coming in here,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “Philip Rivers, who I am very familiar with from my time being out on the west coast. What a tremendous player. Good football team. They have a lot of good players throughout their team.



“It is going to be another challenge here at home. What I am most excited about is we get to play here at home. We are back here, our last opportunity to play in front of our fans. I hope they come out and support our team in front of the Dawg Pound and everybody. It is a big game. It is a big game for us. We get a chance to go out and find a way to get better, play better and an opportunity to win a game.”



And to Jackson, the challenges will start with the offensive line having to protect against San Diego’s hard-charging defensive ends, Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.



Despite being a rookie who battled through injury issues after skipping training camp during a bitter contract dispute, Bosa has registered 7.5 sacks in just 10 games with the Chargers.



“He has hand quickness, his initial quickness and he is relentless,” Jackson said of Bosa. “He is relentless to the ball. To me, he is a little further along than some early NFL guys who do not know how to dip and rip and those things. I just think he does it naturally. Some guys have a skill that they know how to do certain things, and he is one of those guys.”



But nevertheless, Jackson feels his team is embracing the opportunity to compete against an up-and-coming group of defensive players on Saturday.



“Our guys are excited,” Jackson said. “We turned the page on last week and moved that behind us. We needed to. We had to deal with what we saw, and we were able to do that. We will continue to push to get better.



“The guys are excited about that, too. It is just another opportunity for this team to get better and play together as a team and go out there and see if we can put a full game together and go get a win.”