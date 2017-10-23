WKYC
Cleveland Browns fan: 'I cry at night'

WKYC 10:01 AM. EDT October 23, 2017

CLEVELAND -- The factory of sadness continues churning out tears.

A Channel 3 viewer e-mailed us a photo from FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday that tells the sad story of the Cleveland Browns in just a few simple words.

“I cry at night.”

That phrase was plastered across the back of a Browns fan’s jersey.

The Browns are now 0-7 this season after their latest loss, this time to the Tennessee Titans 12-9.

