WKYC
Close

Cleveland Browns fans react to Brock Osweiler's starting nod with awful puns

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 2:19 PM. EDT August 08, 2017

CLEVELAND - On Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced that Brock Osweiler would start the team's Thursday preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints.

And true to form, #BrownsTwitter was there to celebrate the occasion.

In particular, fans seemed to take delight in the endless possibilities of plays on words now available to them should Osweiler succeed. The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan even spent a portion of their show on Tuesday calling for such puns.

Whether it was paying homage to Cleveland's most famous museum, renaming the 10th month of the year or simply comparing Cleveland's new quarterback to the WWE Universal Champion, the puns have been plentiful on #ClevelandTwitter these past two days. Here's a look at some of the best -- but mostly worst -- creativity Osweiler's ascension up the depth chart has inspired.

 

