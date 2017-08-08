Cleveland Browns fans react to Brock Osweiler's starting nod with awful puns

Jun 13, 2017; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) throws a pass during minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, Ken Blaze)

CLEVELAND - On Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced that Brock Osweiler would start the team's Thursday preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints.

And true to form, #BrownsTwitter was there to celebrate the occasion.

In particular, fans seemed to take delight in the endless possibilities of plays on words now available to them should Osweiler succeed. The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan even spent a portion of their show on Tuesday calling for such puns.

Whether it was paying homage to Cleveland's most famous museum, renaming the 10th month of the year or simply comparing Cleveland's new quarterback to the WWE Universal Champion, the puns have been plentiful on #ClevelandTwitter these past two days. Here's a look at some of the best -- but mostly worst -- creativity Osweiler's ascension up the depth chart has inspired.

Brock Obama: Change We Can Believe In — Brian® (@BMajors80) August 7, 2017

It's all part,

Of my Brock n' Roll Fantasy.



It's all part,

Of my Brock n' Roll Dream. https://t.co/gItUqJ9tdy — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) August 8, 2017

Time to ... Brock n Roll @Browns — Brock Osweiler Fan (@D33J4Y_) August 6, 2017

Where is FES? Oh right next to the Brock-N-Roll HOF you say? — Nick C. (@MayBNxtYrInCLE) August 7, 2017

Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce your Cleveland #Browns starting quarterback...BBRRRROCK OSWEILER!! pic.twitter.com/nt33PG28JM — Glenn Moore (@GlennMooreCLE) August 7, 2017

@KenCarman Sounds like you're between a Brock and a hard place this morning. — John George (@JohnGeorgeJ) August 8, 2017

Eliminated from playoffs by Brocktober https://t.co/rjcc2AqwW6 — Brian Huefner (@HeefnerB) August 8, 2017

@KenCarman I wanna Brock n roll all night and party everyday — jason brys (@eucplyr1031) August 7, 2017

