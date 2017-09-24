Cleveland Browns' fans react to team's third loss

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 10: Cleveland Browns fans cheer against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin K. Aller, 2017 Getty Images)

The NFL is swirling with controversy, but the games must go on.

As scheduled,the Cleveland Browns took on the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday.

And to no surprise, the Colts capitalized on the Cleveland Browns' miscues for a 31 to 28 victory.

While loosing has become somewhat of a trademark for the Browns, many fans are tired of it.

Fans tuned to, none other than, social media to release their frustrations and complaints.

Check out some of the reactions below.

How can u have an NFL team that has receivers that can't catch? I love the Browns but I'm sick of it — James Newlon (@jnewlon72) September 24, 2017

Despite 8 dropped balls, 3 int, and a weak defensive performance, the @Browns still managed to score 28 points. I'd say there's still hope. — Adam S Futo (@theadamfuto) September 24, 2017

Browns suck. Have we moved on yet? ⚾️🏀 — Janet Balzano (@Jbalz3) September 24, 2017

Browns will win 4-5, patience. They have a pretty easy schedule a lot of matchups they can win — Seth (@sethallen0) September 24, 2017

Same old Browns. They keep preaching culture change, but this is the same steaming pile of garbage I've been watching for a decade. — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) September 24, 2017

Browns will be good one day just sit on it — Andrew (@andrew_vokic) September 24, 2017

That double play was absolute insanity! The Tribe always cures my post-Browns headaches and general bad mood. — Jason Ramsey (@jasonrramsey) September 24, 2017

