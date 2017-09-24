WKYC
Cleveland Browns' fans react to team's third loss

WKYC 6:14 PM. EDT September 24, 2017

The NFL is swirling with controversy, but the games must go on.

As scheduled,the Cleveland Browns took on the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday.

And to no surprise, the Colts capitalized on the Cleveland Browns' miscues for a 31 to 28 victory.

While loosing has become somewhat of a trademark for the Browns, many fans are tired of it.

Fans tuned to, none other than, social media to release their frustrations and complaints.

Check out some of the reactions below. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

