Cleveland Browns grateful for continuity

Despite a 1-15 season, the Cleveland Browns will not be making any changes, and that is something the players are grateful for. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Since Jimmy and Dee Haslam purchased a majority stake in the Cleveland Browns in October of 2012, the organization has known nothing but change while searching for the right combination of coaching and front-office personnel to lead the franchise back to the postseason.

With the Browns’ playoff drought extending to a 14th straight year after a 1-15 season, change could have been expected, but the Haslams have given their coaching staff and front office a vote of confidence and have instead chosen to maintain course and cultivate continuity.

“I feel like he was a really good coach,” running back Isaiah Crowell said of Hue Jackson. “I have a lot of respect for him. I feel like he is going to be great. I am glad to know he is going to be here because he is one of my favorite coaches that has been here.”

Offensive lineman Cameron Erving added, “Continuity is everything. I feel like our organization is headed in the right direction. I feel like they have the right people in place to make it happen. Moving forward, I am happy. We have a great staff and some good guys coming back to play ball.”

Quarterback Robert Griffin III was out of a job after being released by Washington early in the 2016 offseason, but he reached a contract agreement with the Browns, in large part because of the belief Jackson showed in him during their meetings.

Despite suffering an injury in the first week of the regular season and missing 11 games because of the broken coracoid bone in his left shoulder, Griffin pushed himself through the rehabilitation process and got back on the field for the final four games of the season.

Under Jackson’s direction, Griffin completed 87 of his 147 attempts (59.2 percent) for 886 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions.

“They bring the best out of me,” Griffin said. “Every day, we are trying to get better. They challenge me every, single day, and I love that. It is really just the way we see the game, and then, how they view me as a player and what I can do to help this team win.”

Like Griffin, tight end Gary Barnidge gave the coaching staff plenty of credit for their work during the season, specifically for holding together a locker room that could have splintered after 14 straight losses to start the year, which extended a franchise-worst 17-game slide dating back to December of 2015.

“They have done a great job of fighting through everything, just like we have,” Barnidge said. “They have kept us true to who we are.

“It was a true testament to the coaches and to the veteran leadership on this team. Everybody did a good job of holding everybody together and making sure nobody gave up because that is something you can’t do. We didn’t want that to happen because everybody is true to each other. We want to hold each other accountable and have each other’s backs.”