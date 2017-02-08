Cleveland Browns hire David Lee as quarterbacks coach

Quarterbacks Coach David Lee of the New York Jets signals to his players before a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on September 29, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jets 38-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Photo: Wesley Hitt, 2013 Wesley Hitt)

BEREA, OHIO - The Cleveland Browns have added David Lee to their staff, tasking the offensive expert as the quarterbacks coach.

Lee has spent a decade as an NFL quarterbacks coach, mostly recently with the Buffalo Bills. Prior to that, he spent seasons with the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys. His resume also includes 30 years at the collegiate level, including a stint as head coach of the University of Texas El Paso.

"David Lee has been an outstanding teacher at the quarterback position on both the NFL and collegiate level,” Head Coach Hue Jackson said in a news release issued Wednesday. “He’s had success at every stop during his coaching career and has worked with quarterbacks with a wide range of skill sets. We look forward to him helping us improve our quarterback room.”

Lee's playing career occurred at Vanderbilt University, where he led the SEC in passing as quarterback in 1974.

Lee's roster of quarterbacks is headed by Robert Griffin III, followed by Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan. On Tuesday, the team released Josh McCown. The Browns currently have the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft.

