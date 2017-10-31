Coach Hue Jackson and the Cleveland Browns hope to get healthy over the bye-week break. (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- There is never a bad time for a weeklong break, but there is a good time, and that is what the Cleveland Browns have in front of them after Sunday’s 33-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium in London.

The Browns are hoping the weekend off will allow some of their injured players to get back healthy before they next take the field against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 12.

“I gave the team the day off (Monday) because I thought we needed to get our bearings back,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said in a conference call with the Cleveland media. “We will practice, and then, I will probably give them the rest of the week off. We have eight games left. We need to take this bye week and heal up, take a little time away and get our minds right.”

Defensively, the Browns lost cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun to a hamstring injury in the loss to Minnesota, and it is expected that he could “miss some time.” Already, the Browns were playing without defensive backs Jabrill Peppers (toe) and Jason McCourty (ankle), as well as rookie end Myles Garrett (concussion).

After missing the first four games of the regular season because of a high ankle sprain suffered in a practice leading up to the home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett reported concussion-like symptoms last Tuesday, was entered into the NFL Concussion Protocol shortly after and did not make the trip to London.

“As far as I know, he is still in the protocol, but I think we are on the back end of that, hopefully,” Jackson said. “There are different processes that they have to go through, but I think we are getting close to the end of that.”

Additionally, Jackson feels the Browns could be closer to getting wide receiver Corey Coleman back from the broken hand he suffered in Week 2.

Coleman was placed on injured reserve because of a broken hand that he suffered in a 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. He would be eligible to return to practice after the bye week, and then, to game action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, November 26.

Coleman, who lost six games during his rookie season in 2016 because of a broken bone in his right hand, underwent a procedure from University Hospitals chief hand surgeon Dr. Kevin Malone to repair the damage.

In 2016, Coleman suffered a broken bone in his right hand in the week leading up to the third game of the season and missed six weeks of play. However, the 2016 injury did not require surgery.

In two years with the Browns, Coleman has been on the receiving end of 39 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns over 12 games, all of which he started.

“Hopefully, we are getting closer to getting Corey back,” Jackson said. “He is making really good progress, but he needs to get back on the field. It might not be for a couple more weeks, but we should have him practicing soon. We will see where that is.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV