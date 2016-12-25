Cleveland Browns hopeful RG3 will play at Pittsburgh

The Cleveland Browns are hopeful quarterback Robert Griffin III will play at Pittsburgh despite suffering a concussion against the San Diego Chargers Saturday. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III started strong against the San Diego Chargers, but for the second time in just four games, he failed to remain heathy and his day ended short of the finish line.



Griffin suffered a concussion early in the fourth quarter, and quarterback Cody Kessler finished off a 20-17 win over the Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Griffin was one of three Browns, along with cornerbacks Joe Haden (neck) and Trey Caldwell (hamstring) that could not finish the game because of injuries.



“Hopefully, we will get those guys back for the final game just like these guys have been doing all year,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “They will come back and get ready. They will come back on Monday, and we will bring him back and get ourselves ready for Pittsburgh and go finish the season the right way.”



The Browns answered San Diego’s opening-drive touchdown with an eight-yard scoring run from third-year back Isaiah Crowell, which drew them even with the Chargers, 7-7, with 5:12 to play in the first quarter.



Facing a first-and-goal from the San Diego eight-yard line, Crowell took a handoff from Griffin, rushed around right end and jumped his way across the goal line for his fifth touchdown of the season and first since Week 8.



Much like he did on the first drive, Crowell punctuated the Browns’ second first-half possession with a touchdown and gave the team a 14-10 lead over the Chargers with 12:39 to play in the second quarter.



On first-and-goal from the San Diego four-yard line, Crowell burst through a hole in the line of scrimmage and into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game and sixth on the season.



In order to keep the second scoring drive alive, the Browns had to convert a pair of third-down attempts.



Griffin got the first conversion when he rushed for a seven-yard gain on third-and-six from the Browns’ 45-yard line. Then, on third-and-four from the San Diego 42-yard line, Griffin completed a 17-yard pass to running back Duke Johnson, Jr.



On the next play, Griffin completed a 21-yard pass that rookie tight end Seth DeValve had to climb the ladder to catch over the middle of the field.



Prior to exiting the game, Griffin completed 17 of his 25 attempts for 164 yards despite being sacked a career-high seven times for 37 lost yards. In four starts this season, Griffin has completed 58 of his 107 throws (54.2 percent) for 654 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns.



“He made some plays,” Jackson said. “He made some plays with his legs, made some plays with his arm. He has to continue to grow that way. In the second half, we got slowed down a little bit, and I think he can still do some things better, but he did show me some things. He has to keep working. We all have to keep working.”