Cleveland Browns' Hue Jackson: Corey Coleman looks like the old Corey Coleman again

BEREA, Ohio -- Second-year wide receiver Corey Coleman suffered a hamstring injury during organized team activities in early June, but after weeks of rehabilitation and rest, he was back on the field when the Cleveland Browns opened training camp at the team’s Berea headquarters Thursday.

And by all accounts from those closest to the situation, Coleman looked like the player the Browns spent the No. 15 pick on in the 2016 NFL Draft.

“He looks explosive,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “He looks like the old Corey. My goal is to keep him that way and see if we can keep him that way throughout camp, throughout these preseason games and get him to the season playing like we think he can play.”

Limited to 10 games during his rookie season, Coleman was tracking a pass down the field during OTAs when he had a self-admitted "freak accident" suffered the latest hamstring injury.

In fact, after catching just 33 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns in those 10 games in 2016, Coleman believes a greater knowledge of the playbook will allow him to be the playmaker the Browns thought he was when they invested a first-round pick on him.

“No question,” Jackson said. “He is telling other guys how to get lined up. A year ago, he could not do that. I think it was spinning for him a year ago. It is tough.

“If you really think of a rookie player coming into a new environment, learning a new language, new coaches, the National Football League, playing against the best of the best, your draft status, having to compete at a high level play in and play out and be at your best all of the time, that is hard. That is hard for anybody, but that is what he has to do, and he gets it. I think he is taking on that challenge, and he is ready to go.”

Although Coleman looked good on the field, he was surrounded by an off-the-field incident during the offseason.

While Coleman has not been charged for any role within the incident, the Browns want to see their young wide receiver mature, both on and off the field.

“Corey understands what our organization wants to accomplish that way off the field,” Jackson said. “Right now, it is being taken care of the way it is. I do not think it is right for me to comment on it, but I will say this about all of our players.

“I think all of our players know that we have kind of a zero tolerance when it comes to a lot of things. We will not support things that are wrong or that go wrong off of the field with our football team, not just him but any player. That is just the way it is going to be. I stand by that wholeheartedly.”

