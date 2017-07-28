Cleveland Browns impressed with Myles Garrett's humility

The Cleveland Browns have been impressed with Myles Garrett's humility, on and off the field. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns knew former Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett was a good player, but what they have come to realize is the standout pass rusher prefers to do his talking on the field.

According to teammates and coaches alike, Garrett is a quiet kid, one who adds humility to the locker room.

“Myles the person, he’s a guy that doesn’t say much,” Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey said. “He’s a guy that will go work hard, prove he can be on this team.”

Browns coach Hue Jackson added, “It is outstanding. I give credit to our executive team because we drafted the right one in my opinion.”

In 34 games over his three years at Texas A&M, Garrett registered 141 total tackles, including 81 solo stops and 60 assists, with 31.0 quarterback sacks, seven forced fumbles, one recovery, five passes defended and one interception.

After having 11 and 11.5 sacks in each of his first two years at Texas A&M, Garrett registered 8.5 sacks during the 2016 season despite playing much of the year with a high ankle sprain.

In a career-low 10 games because of the lower-body injury, Garrett saw significant dips in productivity as it relates to tackles (33), solo stops (18) and assists (15), as well as forced fumbles (two) from the previous season, but still registered 15 tackles for lost yardage.

“He’s an overall great player for us,” Kirksey said. “You can just see the flashes, whether it’s him in the weight room whether it’s him exploding out of his stance. You can just kind of tell he has the ability to be good. Now, it’s just all up to him to see what he can do in training camp.”

At the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, the 6-foot-5, 261-pound Garrett shined in all of the drills, both on and off the field.

Among all defensive line prospects, Garrett placed sixth in the 40-yard dash (4.64 seconds), second in the bench press (33 repetitions), first in the vertical jump (41.0 inches) and third in the broad jump (128.0 inches).

“For us, no one is putting pressure on one guy,” Kirksey said. “He works at whatever pace he works at. Everybody’s different. I don’t like to put pressure on a player or anything like that. However he takes this first training camp is how he takes it. I think he’ll take it pretty well.”

Jackson added, “Not only is he a great football player, but he is a great person, a great young man who loves football and wants to be great and is willing to do whatever it takes to be really good. I am glad he is a part of our organization.”

