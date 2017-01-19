WKYC
Cleveland Browns introduce new DC Gregg Williams

Browns' new DC Greg Williams addresses the media

WKYC 2:59 PM. EST January 19, 2017

BEREA - Cleveland Browns' new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams took the podium for the first time in Berea Thursday afternoon.

Williams answered questions from the media and discussed his excitement for coaching in front of the Dawg Pound.

Watch the video above for a portion of the press conference and check out the tweets below to see what people are saying about Williams.

Click here for more video from Thursday's press conference.

